Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright cut shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of ITMR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). Analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

