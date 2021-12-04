JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 968.33 ($12.65).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,099.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

