Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

