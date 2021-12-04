L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

