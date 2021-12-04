SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.