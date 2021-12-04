Comerica Bank Has $665,000 Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Gannett worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 233,325 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $708.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

