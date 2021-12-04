Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

