Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Independence by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

NYSE IHC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.