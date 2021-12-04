Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 5.5%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 651,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $572.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.