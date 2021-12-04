Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

