Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUN opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.