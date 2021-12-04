NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 4,023 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

FLTR stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

