NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

NYSE ROK opened at $345.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

