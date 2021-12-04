NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $259,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $332.83 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

