NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

