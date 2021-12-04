Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

