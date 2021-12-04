Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

