ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $26.89

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $27.97. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 152,413 shares changing hands.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.