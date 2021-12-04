Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 7695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

