Short Interest in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Grows By 37.3%

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500. 50.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,076,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.