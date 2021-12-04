Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

PTRUF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.