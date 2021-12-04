UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

