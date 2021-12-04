Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 46,200 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VNDA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

