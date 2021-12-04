Ronald N. Tutor Sells 60,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TPC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 67.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.