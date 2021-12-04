Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.