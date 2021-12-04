iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

iPower stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. iPower has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iPower by 398.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

