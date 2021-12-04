Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 467,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

