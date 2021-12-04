Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interface were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $882.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

