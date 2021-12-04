Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Clarus by 11.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clarus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

