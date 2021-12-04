Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Uniti Group worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

