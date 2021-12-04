C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $44.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

