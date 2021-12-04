Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.75 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,296 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

