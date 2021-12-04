Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 193,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,762 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.