Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,907,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.26.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

