Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.15. 124,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,349,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

