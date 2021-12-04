SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLG. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.78.

NYSE SLG opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

