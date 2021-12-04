Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

