PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
