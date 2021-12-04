PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

