Head to Head Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.71%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.38 $96.20 million $1.73 25.43 Ideanomics $26.76 million 25.29 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -4.00

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Ideanomics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

