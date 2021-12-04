$0.20 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

