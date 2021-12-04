-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 4.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

