Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.