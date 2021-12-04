Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 76,325 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Rayonier worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after buying an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

