Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

