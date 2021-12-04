Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.35 Million

Brokerages expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to announce $80.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year sales of $275.40 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.15 million, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $330.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.56.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.