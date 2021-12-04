Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

