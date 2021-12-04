Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.01 Million Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

