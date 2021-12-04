Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,943 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

