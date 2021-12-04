Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

