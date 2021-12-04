Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 504,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

